Staff at the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company are set to strike over proposed changes to their working terms and conditions.
The Nautilus International Trade Union says 81% of its members working for the company have voted in favour of taking part in industrial action.
The long-running dispute between the two parties stems from the Steam Packet's plans to introduce live-on-board arrangements for staff working on its new flagship The Manxman.
Nautilus members took umbrage by the Steam Packet's alleged threat to terminate the contracts of staff who did not agree to the new terms by this Friday (December 22), a move which the union called 'fire and rehire tactics'.
In a statement issued late on Monday, the Nautilus Union said: 'Our members at Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have overwhelmingly voted for industrial action.
'Our members were threatened with fire and rehire if they did not accept fundamental changes to their terms and conditions.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said it was 'disappointed' with the result of the ballot.
The statement added: 'The company is working with stakeholders to ensure contingency plans are in place for maintaining lifeline services to and from the island in the event of any action.'
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Managing Director Brian Thomson said: ‘We’ve hoped all along to avoid this situation but we’ve also been planning for the worst.
'We would now expect the Union, its members and our officers to do what is in their power to minimise any impact on the travelling public and every island resident who relies on the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company daily.’