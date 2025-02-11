Utmost International Isle of Man staff have raised an impressive £4,747 for Wish Upon A Dream, an island charity devoted to granting wishes to children in the Isle of Man who are facing serious or terminal illnesses.
The funds were raised through a variety of initiatives organised by colleagues. This included the firm’s annual Christmas raffle, a long-standing tradition at the Onchan-based prover of insurance and savings solutions, and a Diwali celebration.
Sophie Barraclough, senior marketing specialist and head of Utmost Community Isle of Man, shared her enthusiasm. She said: ‘Each year, our colleagues select four charities to support, and we were delighted that Wish Upon A Dream was chosen as one of this year’s beneficiaries.
‘Smaller charities like Wish Upon A Dream play a vital role in our community, and we are thrilled to contribute to their incredible work.’
The funds raised will directly support the charity’s mission to bring moments of joy and fulfilment to children and their families during challenging times.
Lesley Turnbull MBE, founder and director of Wish Upon a Dream, shared her gratitude. She said: ‘I am so grateful to Utmost International Isle of Man for supporting the charity and understanding how vital these wishes are to the children and families we support.
‘Acts of kindness like this enable us to grant every wish we receive, and we are deeply thankful for their continued support.’
A spokesperson for Utmost International added the company is committed to giving back to the Isle of Man community through its dedicated ‘Utmost Community’ initiative, which encourages colleagues to engage with and support causes that make a real difference.