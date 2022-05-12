Netflix star Joe Locke with fellow pupils at Ballakermeen
Ballakermeen’s Rainbow Cafe students met with sixth form student turned Netflix superstar, Joe Locke, this week.
The Rainbow Cafe meets in the school’s fiction library every Tuesday after-school and is a friendly, welcoming safe space for its LGBTQ+ community and allies to meet up. Joe’s had a busy few weeks since the release of Heartstopper onto Netflix.
Last weekend saw Joe present at the 2022 BAFTAs alongside Nicole Lecky.
The pair announced the winners in the International and Single Drama categories.