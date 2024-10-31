Braddan Parish Commissioners have confirmed that the new access road to the Roundhouse will be open before Christmas.
The new road will provide access from Ballaoates Road to the facility’s car park. Works for the road began in April after staff from Braddan Commissioners cleared shrubs, bracken, and overgrowth.
The road and access to the site had been an ongoing issue between the Department of Health and Social Care and the local authority since the leisure facility was opened in January.
A cost was eventually agreed for the sale of the land where the road will be by the Department of Infrastructure in July.
A spokesperson from Braddan Commissioners said: ‘The new road from Ballaoates Road to the Roundhouse is now well underway, and is planned to be open before Christmas 2024.
‘It will hugely improve access to our fantastic facilities up here at The Roundhouse.’