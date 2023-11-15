Manx National Heritage has launched two new education loan boxes, available in English and Manx, commemorating the role of the Isle of Man in the First and Second World Wars.
Created thanks to the generous support of the Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust, the ‘Museum on the Move’ loan box scheme is an inspiring teaching resource for schools, containing artefacts from the Manx Museum’s education collections alongside reproduction items and study information.
The two most recent boxes use items and information to help students learn about how war was experienced by ordinary Manx people during both world wars, including the Home Front, civilian internment and the role of women.
Education services officer for Manx National Heritage Anthea Young said: ‘Conflict has always influenced the history of the island, with the Manx nation playing a vital role in shaping world events through war and strife. This important subject is now commemorated in our First and Second World War loan boxes.’
Miss Young continued: ‘MNH is committed to supporting the Manx language and providing more of our resources in Manx for the Manx language community. We are very grateful to the Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust for supporting this project.’
To find out more or to book a loan box, visit https://manxnationalheritage.im/learn/family-learning/