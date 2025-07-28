Arlo’s Adventure handed over the equipment this week as part of a joint effort with Manx Care to offer greater dignity and privacy to patients during what is often a traumatic experience.
The cradle, developed by Laura Corcoran of the Dignity Care Network, fits on a standard toilet and includes a removable collection unit, a watertight opaque container for safe storage, and a discreet carry bag. It can be used at home when clinically appropriate and allows for testing, burial, or cremation where required.
Arlo’s Adventure is a Manx charity that supports families experiencing pregnancy or child loss, and those needing to travel to the UK for medical treatment. It was founded in memory of baby Arlo and works to provide practical and emotional help during difficult times.
Vicky Christian from Arlo’s Adventure said: ‘The experience of miscarriage is deeply personal and often traumatic. These cradles offer a level of dignity and privacy that many women haven’t had previously.’
Regan Baggley, Head of Midwifery at Manx Care, said: ‘We are really grateful to Arlo’s Adventure for enabling us to offer this option to women in our care. Providing a safe and thoughtful way to manage miscarriage at home, when suitable, gives women greater control and privacy during a vulnerable time.’
She added that the initiative builds on the introduction of the Bluebell Suite at Noble’s last year. The suite, based at the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit, was designed to provide privacy, compassion and comfort for parents experiencing baby loss.
Arlo’s Adventure will continue to fund and supply the cradles to Noble’s as needed.