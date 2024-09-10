A new campsite could be created in Jurby with shepherd huts and spaces for motorhomes.
The owners of the land off Summer Hill Road have submitted a planning application for the new scheme which they say will be a significant tourism boost for the island.
The new campsite will include three shepherd huts, pitches for 10 motorhomes and an are for up to 15 pitched tents. There will also be a shower and toilet block, alongside a reception office.
Shepherd huts will be located at the northern end of the site, around an existing small pond. The pitches for motorhomes provided with water and electricity with picnic tables and chairs. The maximum number of people on the site at capacity would be 80 people.
In the planning statement it says: ‘The proposal aims to introduce diversification to the agricultural holding to supplement the agricultural use of the remainder of the farm.
‘The proposal will also support the Government’s tourism strategy and provide a small-scale tourism facility which offers a range of different types of tourist accommodation, including motorhome stop over points which could be part of an island-wide network.
‘The site is remote from any settlement but its location will enable visitors to appreciate the beauty and natural attributes of the island, in an area which is relatively flat and as such, conducive to leisure cycling.
‘It is close to the coast and a number of natural beaches as well as being within cycling or a short drive distance of the shops, public houses, restaurants and amenities of Andreas, Jurby, Sulby and Ramsey.’
While the land has not been earmarked for development it has been used by the Isle of Man Motorcaravan Club for parking up motorhomes. The applicant argues it will enhance government plans to boost the tourism offering on the island.
The planning statement says: ‘While the site is not designated for development, the Government tourism strategy is clear that the island needs to improve and expand its tourist accommodation offer so that it can compete with other destinations for its share of the tourist market which is so important to the local economy.
‘The proposal will provide employment for those engaged in the reception and maintenance of the site as well as supporting local shops and amenities which will be used by those staying at the site.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.