The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed that the route from the Spring Valley roundabout to the bottom of Richmond Hill will reopen at 6:30pm this evening (Monday, November 6).
The road has been shut since Monday, September 11 due to road re-surfacing works, with delays to the reopening of the road occurring last week due to heavy rainfall.
Its statement reads: 'The road past the Energy from Waste Plant (diversion route) will once again become a dead end. The junction at Richmond Hill will be closed and barriered.
'Signage will be in place to direct traffic to Spring Valley Road for all destinations in the south. All traffic from the south will be directed to the Spring Valley roundabout.'
Despite the reopening of the road, there is still set to be traffic lights in place at the foot of Richmond Hill for a few more days. The statement continues: 'Please note that our team is now resurfacing the valley floor at the foot of Richmond Hill and temporary traffic lights are in operation.
'It is anticipated that these temporary traffic lights will be in play for several more days.
'Please anticipate that there may be queues at peak travel times and adjust travel times to suit.
'Motorists are reminded that there is a 30mph temporary speed limit in place on the approach to the works. Where necessary our staff will switch the traffic lights to manual operation during commuter periods in order to mitigate the impact of these works.'