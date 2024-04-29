Ms Watt succeeds the original founder of PDMS, Chris Gledhill, who is remaining with the company in the role of executive advisor.
During her 16-year tenure at PDMS, Ms Watt has undertaken a variety of roles such as the position of chief commercial officer for the last four years.
She was also appointed to the PDMS board of directors in 2021 and in 2022 won the Isle of Man Institute of Director’s (IoD) Young Director of the Year Award, following the completion of her certificate in Company Direction with the IoD.
A spoksperson from PDMS said: ‘With a focus on strategic leadership, Catriona has helped to nurture a culture of collaboration and growth, together with an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.
‘In December 2023, PDMS’ long-term future was secured when it joined the Volaris Group. With the support and backing of the Volaris team, Catriona is well positioned to lead the company into its next phase of growth and development.’
Speaking about the appointment, Ms Watt said: ‘Having being part of PDMS’ journey for a number of years, I am honoured and excited to lead PDMS as its new CEO. We have a fantastic team, whose passion and expertise in delivering great outcomes for our clients drives everything we do.
‘I’m committed to building on our existing strong foundations to ensure that we provide excellent levels of service to our clients whilst maintaining the great workplace culture at PDMS.’
The founder of PDMS, Chris Gledhill, said: ‘Last year we celebrated 30 years of PDMS, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved to date.
‘As we embark on a new chapter within PDMS, I am delighted to entrust the helm to Catriona. Her commitment to our core values, vision and purpose will undoubtedly ensure the continued success of PDMS, our talented team and the organisations we are privileged to serve.’