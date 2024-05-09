Karen Ramsay has been announced as the new Chair of Isle of Man Crimestoppers.
Her appointment comes ahead of a new drive by the organisation with the ambition of helping deliver ‘a safer island for everyone’, with actions being undertaken to enhance awareness of the service and broaden its engagement with the local community.
She has worked in roles within the public sector in the Isle of Man and UK for more than 30 years.
Karen Ramsay said: ‘We have already started the planning process to deliver our new approach and this will become more apparent over the next few weeks and months.
‘Our service is unique and guaranteed to protect your identity, whether you call us on 0800 555 111 or submit information via our anonymous online form.’