A new chairperson is being sought for the Isle of Man Research and Ethics Committee.
The committee is the body responsible for reviewing health and social care research projects and proposals in the island.
The chair is appointed for no more than five years, with an estimated workload of around two hours per week.
Dr Becky Rowley, head of research, governance and regulation at Public Health, said: ‘The role of chair is a great opportunity for someone with a passion for health and social care research, who can lead the discussion on ethical standards of research proposals that are submitted.
‘We want to ensure that research carried out in the Isle of Man respects the dignity, rights, safety and wellbeing of the people who take part.
‘The committee is essential to this, as is finding the right person to lead it.
‘You don’t need to be an expert in the field but it is important that you are a leader who can encourage discussion from all members and allow different viewpoints to be heard.’
The position is voluntary, but an attendance allowance for meetings and travel expenses may be claimed for meetings and training events.
Regardless of the level of experience, full training in research ethics will be provided.
The closing date for applications is March 12.
For more information visit the Isle of Man Research and Ethics Committee webpage.