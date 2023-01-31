Port St Mary Commissioners’ former chairman Laurence Vaughan-Williams has replaced Barbara Brereton as chairman of the Southern Swimming Pool board.
Mr Vaughan-Williams thanked Mrs Brereton for sterling work and commitment to the pool during a period of great financial uncertainty.
Marc Morley, a member of Port Erin Commissioners, has been appointed to the role of vice chair.
The board said it wished Mrs Brereton a speedy return to the best of health and said it was grateful for her agreement to remain on the board for the time being.