A new chief officer has been appointed to the Department of Infrastructure.
Emily Curphey was given the role following an open recruitment process.
Mrs Curphey has been undertaking the role of interim chief officer since November 2021.
She joined the Department of Local Government and the Environment in 2007, before it changed to the Department of Infrastructure in 2010, and was appointed deputy chief executive officer in 2019.
Mrs Curphey said: ‘I’m proud to be appointed as chief officer and look forward to leading the department and its hard-working staff on a permanent basis.
‘The aims of Our Island Plan will continue to be the focus of what we want to achieve over the coming months, with the department’s performance playing a central role in fulfilling many of the key objectives.’
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas added: ‘I offer my congratulations to Emily on her permanent appointment and look forward to continue working together on the wide range of services the Department delivers for our community every day of the year.’