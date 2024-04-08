According to the company, Mr Solly has worked in the trust and corporate services sector for more than 20 years assisting individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses to protect their assets and commercial interests.
He is an associate of the Chartered Governance Institute and has a great deal of experience at executive and board level with particular expertise in strategic planning, business development and risk management.
Abacus Managing director Kevin Loundes said: ‘We are delighted to welcome David to the Abacus Trust Company board.
‘He brings invaluable insight and strategic support to our team as we continue to navigate the evolving fiduciary environment.
‘Since joining us in 2023 David has demonstrated strong leadership skills and shown himself to be an effective communicator with colleagues and clients who appreciate his technical and analytical abilities.’
Formed more than 40 years ago, Abacus is an independent provider of professional, fiduciary and management services.
Mr Solly said: ‘Becoming a member of the board of a respected, independent fiduciary gives me the opportunity to contribute to a team dedicated to upholding the principles of integrity and trust essential in meeting the responsibilities of our role.
‘I have great respect for my colleagues and enjoy supporting them in delivering work of the highest standard.’