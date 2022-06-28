New director of Public Health appointed

By IoM Reporter  
Tuesday 28th June 2022 1:31 pm
Health news
(IOM Today )

A new interim director of public health has been appointed.

Professor Hugo van Woerden will up the role following the retirement of Dr Henrietta Ewart last month.

She was one in a spate of resignations following the outcome of Dr Rosalind Ranson’s employment tribunal.

In a statement, the government confirmed that Professor van Woerden has 20 years’ experience at a senior level in the field of public health.

He recently fulfilled director of public health roles in Northern Ireland and NHS Highland.

Department of Health and Social Care
