New director of Public Health appointed
By IoM Reporter
@https://twitter.com/iomnewspapers[email protected]
Tuesday 28th June 2022 1:31 pm
(IOM Today )
A new interim director of public health has been appointed.
Professor Hugo van Woerden will up the role following the retirement of Dr Henrietta Ewart last month.
She was one in a spate of resignations following the outcome of Dr Rosalind Ranson’s employment tribunal.
In a statement, the government confirmed that Professor van Woerden has 20 years’ experience at a senior level in the field of public health.
He recently fulfilled director of public health roles in Northern Ireland and NHS Highland.
