New director of Public Health appointed

A new interim director of public health has been appointed.

Professor Hugo van Woerden will up the role following the retirement of Dr Henrietta Ewart last month.

She was one in a spate of resignations following the outcome of Dr Rosalind Ranson’s employment tribunal.

In a statement, the government confirmed that Professor van Woerden has 20 years’ experience at a senior level in the field of public health.