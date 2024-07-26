The Isle of Man Home of Rest for Old Horses is seeking new directors to join its board.
The registered charity is looking to expand its current board of seven members, inviting individuals with skills in marketing, fundraising, legal or human resources to apply.
Situated on a 92-acre estate at Bulrhenny on Richmond Hill, Douglas, the Home of Rest for Old Horses provides a permanent sanctuary for 53 horses and 13 donkeys.
This vital role will involve contributing to the management and strategic decision of the state and ensuring the well-being of its equine residents.
This opportunity is a voluntary role, with directors serving without remuneration.
The charity is particularly interested in candidates who can bring their expertise to enhance its operations and support its mission.
The closing date for applications is September 2.
The Home is one of the island’s major tourist attractions and visitors can meet and feed the horses, with pony nuts available for sale at the on-site gift shop.
The origins of the Home go back more than 70 years to 1950 when two animal-loving sisters, Mildred Royston and May Kermode, became increasingly concerned with the fate of old working horses who had reached the end of their working lives and whose owners could no longer afford to keep them.
Such horses of the time were shipped off the island to a fate unknown – something the sisters resolved to do something about. Since its inception, the Home has had a long-standing relationship with the Douglas Horse Tramways.
It has always given priority to provide a home for the heavy horses who have pulled the Trams once they have reached retirement.