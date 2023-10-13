Douglas Council is planning to spend £1.4 million on revamping the promenade.
This includes a new £700,000 park 'play area' and a re-design of the gardens.
The £700,000 for the play area will come from a loan taken out by Douglas Council according to the BBC's Local Democracy Service.
This is on top of £350,000 for renovations to Marine Garden Five and a further £350,000 for The Queen’s Promenade Gardens.
The local authority says it aims to have the works completed by March 2025.
Initial proposals to revamp The Sunken Gardens were set out in June 2021 in line with the works carried out by the government to improve the promenade.
However the promenade was hit by Storm Barra in December that year.
In May 2022 the council voted to reprioritise the works, which include flood protection and the park.
As part of the budget setting process last year the council agreed to spread the cost of the scheme over two financial years.
A single designer will oversee the design of the three gardens to ensure a ‘cohesive design approach’ and will have experience with coastal environments.
Display boards will be installed with further details about the work once they are confirmed.