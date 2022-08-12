New eligibility criteria for free LFTs
Friday 12th August 2022 2:57 pm
Share
(IOM Today )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
An eligibility criteria will be introduced to continue to receive free Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) from Monday.
From August 15, free LFTs will be made available to health and social care staff, patients attending hospital for a procedure or those who are considered very high risk of serious illness from Covid-19 infection.
Anyone who is not eligible for free tests will be able to purchase them from local pharmacies.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |