A new exhibition will take visitors back in time to revisit some of the iconic tourist attractions in the south of the island.
'Summer Holidays in the South' opened at the Rushen Heritage Centre this week and runs until Saturday, June 1.
It features a number of old photographs and anecdotal memories from the golden age of Manx tourism, focusing on the parish of Rushen.
The exhibition was curated by long-time Rushen Heritage Trust (RHT) volunteer Sylvia Jarrett, with help from RHT Board member Ali Graham.
Sylvia was part of the team that organised some of the trust's early major exhibitions, which focused on different aspects of tourism in Rushen.
She said: 'We wanted to revisit the photographs and stories we gathered at the time, as well as adding new information too.
‘The photographs and stories are rich treasures that we want to share with as many people as possible.
‘They cover just about every aspect of tourism in the parish, including Traie Meanagh baths, Bradda Head golf course, deck chairs on Chapel Beach, and the four famous cafes – The Sound, Druid's Circle, The Chasms, and Smokey Joe's.
'There is so much wonderful history on show, and most people from around the Island will either have their own memories of tourism in Rushen, or their parents and grandparents will have told them stories.
‘If you have any photographs or stories that you would like to share with us, please do call in and let us know – we have space to exhibit more.'
The trust have organised a number of other exhibitions which are all set to take place at the centre in the coming months, namely the Art of Wild, which runs between Tuesday, June 4 and Saturday, July 13; the Manx Grand Prix and 150th Anniversary of Port Erin Steam Railway Line, which runs from Tuesday, July 16 and Saturday, August 24; Milner: The Man and The Tower, which runs from Tuesday, August 27 to Saturday, October 5; and Rollage ny Twoaie: Renovating a Tholtan, which runs from Tuesday, October 8 to Saturday, November 2.
A spokesperson for the Rushen Heritage Trust, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, said the trust was grateful to the Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust for its support towards this season’s exhibitions.
Run by volunteers from the RHT, Rushen Heritage Centre boasts a series of exhibitions every season and acts as a visitor information centre in collaboration with Visit Isle of Man.
The Centre, in Bridson Street, Port Erin is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10.00am-4.00pm.
For more about Rushen Heritage Centre, contact RHT Coordinator John Quirk at [email protected] or on 464634.