The trust have organised a number of other exhibitions which are all set to take place at the centre in the coming months, namely the Art of Wild, which runs between Tuesday, June 4 and Saturday, July 13; the Manx Grand Prix and 150th Anniversary of Port Erin Steam Railway Line, which runs from Tuesday, July 16 and Saturday, August 24; Milner: The Man and The Tower, which runs from Tuesday, August 27 to Saturday, October 5; and Rollage ny Twoaie: Renovating a Tholtan, which runs from Tuesday, October 8 to Saturday, November 2.