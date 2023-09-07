The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival will be returning to the Villa Marina Gardens this weekend.
Over the years, the event has evolved into one of the most prominent food and drink gatherings in the British Isles, attracting thousands of foodies through its doors each year.
The 2023 festival promises to be even bigger and better with more than 70 producers offering a range of delicacies, beverages, and handmade crafts from all corners of the island.
Newcomers to this year’s line-up include La Villa Parilla, Kionslieu Relishes, Hawkin’s BBQ, Lush Bakes, PopCornaa, and Smoky Sam’s BBQ.
These fresh faces are sure to add an exciting dynamic to the vibrant festival and there will be plenty of new tastes to sample.
This year’s event, which is sponsored by The Peel Group, KPMG Isle of Man, Gellings, Robinson’s, Best Energy and B&B Furniture, will also see the launch of a brand-new drinks village where you can raise a glass alongside island favourites The Fynoderee Distillery, Outlier Distillery Company and Foraging Vintners.
A key feature of the festival is the sustainability area, designed to inspire festival goers to take proactive steps towards a more sustainable future.
Douglas Borough Council, Net Zero Isle of Man, UNESCO Biosphere IOM, and The Green Centre will be on hand to educate and engage attendees on all things eco-friendly.
At the heart of the festival lies the Manx Cookery Theatre, where the island’s culinary talents take centre stage. This year’s line-up of cookery demonstrations is nothing short of mouth-watering.
To kick things off on Saturday, experience the aroma and flavours of perfectly smoked beef as Hawkins BBQ reveals the secret behind their famous 18-hour smoked brisket.
Discover the intricate craft of sushi preparation with La Villa Parilla’s skilled chefs as they guide you through the delicate art of rolling sushi.
Plus, immerse yourself in the world of Manx beer as Okell’s Brewery showcases their exceptional brews, providing insights into the brewing process and the unique flavours of their products.
To finish things off there will be a fiery showdown at Fire Island’s Chilli Competition – are you up for the challenge?
On Sunday, Smoky Sam’s BBQ will tantalise your taste buds with smokehouse meats and sauces, followed by Simon Fenton of Isle of Man Meats who will be performing a butchery demonstration.
To wrap things up, embark on a culinary journey and explore the weird and wonderful world of oysters and shiitake mushrooms with The Gourmet Mushroom Farm.
DEFA Minister, Clare Barber MHK, said: ‘The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival is a wonderful showcase of our island’s rich culinary heritage and is a testament to the passion and dedication of our local producers.
‘As it’s the 15-year anniversary, the 2023 festival promises to be the best yet, with an incredible line-up of producers and activities and a renewed focus on sustainability. It’s an event that the whole community can be proud of.’
But the festival isn’t just about food and drink.
Scouts Isle of Man will be taking charge of the fun-filled Children’s Marquee, where the little ones can unleash their inner chef across a range of activities including marshmallow tower building and vegetable printing! Birdies Mini Golf will also be on hand, offering a food-themed mini golf course that’s fun for all ages.
Market enthusiasts will find joy in exploring the assortment of arts and crafts stalls at Crafts under the Colonnade, where unique and handmade goods will be available for purchase.
And, as you wander through the festival grounds, you’ll be serenaded by a selection of talented local artists, including Biskee Brisht, Roc Vannin, David Castro, and the Manx Traditional Music Group.
The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival is not just a culinary event; it’s a celebration of community, culture, and creativity.
With an emphasis on supporting local producers and promoting sustainability, this year’s festival promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.
The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival takes place on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September at the Villa Marina and will be open between 10 am and 5 pm on both days.
Tickets are £5 per adult or £8 for a weekend pass, and under 16s go free. Purchase yours at the gate or through VillaGaiety.