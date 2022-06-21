New facility in Peel to honour Kelvin

An extension to Peel AFC’s clubhouse is being named after the club’s former goalkeeper Kelvin Dawson who died in March.

The Tommy Clucas Sports Hall committee is behind the facility, which will be an extension on top of Peel AFC’s current building, and is already under construction at the club’s Douglas Road site.

The Tommy Clucas Memorial Fund is a registered charity that was created in 2005 by friends and family of former Peel footballer and MGP rider Tommy Clucas.

It is estimated the project will be completed in March 2023, and will consist of three community rooms, two of which can be opened into a single, larger room by a folding partition.

The committee’s aim for the new Kelvin Dawson Community Hub is for it to act as a catalyst for new activities and events to take place in Peel.

It is hoped it will be used for children’s parties, school holiday activities, nutrition and well-being focussed presentations and activities and sports coach development courses.

In addition it will act as a viewing area for parents whose children are taking part in activities, as well as host fundraising events, serve refreshments after activities and as a club room that can be used by Peel AFC and other sports clubs and groups in Peel and the west.

The plans are based on ideas Kelvin had at the time of building the Tommy Clucas Sports Hall, which was opened in September 2013 in memory of Tommy, who died competing in the 2004 Manx Grand Prix.

Kelvin died earlier this year after a brave battle with brain cancer and was a much-loved member of the Peel community.

He played a significant part in Peel’s sporting success over the years, standing as chairman of the Tommy Clucas Memorial Fund since the charity was set up 17 years ago, as well as making 578 appearances for Peel AFC, and playing in the scratch league team at Peel Golf Club.

One of the three rooms will look out over the sports hall, which is already a useful facility for recreation and sport, and will also be named after the late Tommy Clucas.

‘Kelvin’s room’ will fittingly look over Peel golf course, as the Dawson family is well known in the island for their golfing expertise, with daughters Lea and Ana both island women’s champions.

The third room, which will look out over the football pitch, will be named after Roly Haughton.

Recently turning 90, Roly played a crucial role in the setup and development of Peel FC’s junior side, with his training sessions the highlight of the week for many kids growing up in the west of the island.

The funding of the project has come from money generated by the sports hall, added to significantly by generous grants from various trusts and organisations.

Kennaugh and Skinner are undertaking the project works, supported by Stuart Clague Services who are providing the plumbing and electrical works.

Neil Cain, treasurer of the Tommy Clucas Memorial Fund, explained how much dedication Kelvin had put into the charity.

He said: ‘Kelvin was the driving force behind much of the fundraising of the charity, including the annual Peelstock music festival.

‘Pulling a rabbit out of a hat (as Kelvin would say many times), he would come up with friends and contacts to help with fundraising, grants and events.

‘Kelvin’s determination, enthusiasm and commitment to succeed was instrumental and without him, simply, the sports hall would not be here now.