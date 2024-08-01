New fire safety posters have been designed by school children which focus on the importance of smoke detectors in saving lives.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service (IOMFRS) invited all local schools to take part in a poster design competition earlier this year, alongside a quiz and games related to fire safety.
The winning designs from both primary and secondary schools will be printed and used as the official fire prevention campaign, being displayed around the island as well as on social media to help promote fire safety.
With the assistance of chief fire officer, Mark Christian, and chief executive of the Department of Home Affairs, Dan Davies, the hundreds of entries were carefully reviewed before a winner from primary schools and high schools were selected.
A spokesperson from IOMFRS said: ‘Cronk-y-Berry student Ava’s design was chosen for its colourful and eye-catching mix of key fire safety messages, while Stevee’s design from St Ninian’s High School was selected for its clear and simple message about the importance of smoke detection.’
Ava and Stevee received framed versions of their finished posters and were treated to a guided tour of Douglas Fire Station.
Leading firefighter and fire prevention officer, Richard Little, said: ‘The response from the schools was amazing.
‘We had so many submissions from the schools, and it was clear how much effort the students put into to the hand-drawn designs. It was very difficult to narrow it down to just two winners, and we’d like to thank everyone who took part.’
The IOMFRS spokesperson added: ‘The IOMFRS hopes these posters will inspire residents to ensure they have suitable smoke detection and to use the free online home fire safety tool to conduct an assessment of their own home.
‘Following basic fire safety precautions greatly reduce the risk of harm to families, and damage to property or businesses.’