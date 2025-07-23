Planning permission has been granted for a new fitness suite within a modular building at police headquarters.
The Department of Home Affairs submitted a planning application last month to place the building in the top car park at Isle of Man Constabulary’s Dukes Avenue site.
The modest-sized building will house gym equipment for officers.
There are currently 34 parking spaces on the site and the construction of the new fitness suite will reduce that number to 27 – the loss of seven spaces.
This week, the application was granted by planners.
In giving the scheme the greenlight, principal planner Chris Balmer said: ‘Overall, the proposal is considered to be acceptable having no significant impacts upon public or private amenities.’