‘These proposals are created to specifically appeal to economically active people who want to make Douglas city centre the place they want to live, work and socialise. The plans should act as a catalyst for further investment in Douglas, assisting in creating vibrancy around the city and a more dynamic offering during the day and night-time, seven days a week and all year round. ‘This is a development intended to support and enhance the community; a vibrant place to meet and socialise, and a location from which to travel across the island from the new, modern bus network hub.