A charity that supports victims and witnesses of crime has appointed its new general manager.
Victim Support Isle of Man has announced Lorna Trevethan will be taking on the role.
With more than 25 years working in various management roles across the third, private and public sectors, Ms Trevethan brings a wealth of experience to the Manx registered charity.
She said: ‘I am really pleased to be working back in the third sector as general manager of Victim Support to help manage and further develop the charity.
‘Victim Support provides such a valuable service and I jumped at the opportunity to join in a leadership role.
‘I am looking forward to gaining further insight into the work that they do in supporting people who have witnessed crime and traumatic events, and those that have suffered abuse or are victims of crime.’
Ms Trevethan will work closely with the charity’s employees, directors, management committee members, volunteers, funders and corporate partners, in order to manage and develop the charity further.
Dee Copley, acting chair and director of Victim Support, added: ‘Appointing a general manager who is passionate about the charity and the essential services we provide to the Isle of Man community was incredibly important.
‘Lorna not only has the passion and enthusiasm to succeed in the role, but also the relevant business and charity experience to manage and drive the charity forward.
‘She joins at a crucial time for Victim Support Isle of Man. Our clients and referral numbers are at an all-time high, with the Covid pandemic and associated lockdown measures playing a big part in this.
‘The charity also has to adapt and is placing a heavy focus on fundraising and relying on donations. We need to raise in excess of £100,000 per year to deliver our much needed services on-island.’
Latest statistics from the charity reveal that in the period from May 2022 to April 2023, referrals were up by 29% on statistics from the previous 12 month period.