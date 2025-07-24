Manx Care has launched a dedicated hand clinic as part of its expansion of specialist clinics.
The first such clinic took place in April with Sumedh Talwalkar at Noble’s Hospital with the second taking place on July 16.
Mr Talwalkar is a Consultant Upper Limb Surgeon at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals, with a special interest in hand and wrist surgery. He is also a member of the British Society for Surgery of the Hand (BSSH).
Mr Talwalkar said: ‘It’s wonderful to be part of this collaborative project with Manx Care. Our first clinic was a great success, this month’s session went exceptionally well. I look forward to continuing to support patients and the Manx Care team.
‘I have been particularly impressed by the speed and collaboration between areas of the hospital that improve the patient’s experience.’
Hassan Ridha, orthopaedic surgeon for Manx Care, has hailed the success of the new clinics.
He said: ‘These clinics have been hugely beneficial for both our patients and colleagues. Mr Talwalkar is the third consultant to support our orthopaedic clinics at Noble’s Hospital, helping to reduce the need for off-Island appointments.’
It is anticipated that Mr Talwalkar will return to the Island two to three times per year to continue delivering these clinics.
As with the previously announced clinics led by Professor Monga and Professor Mason, the hand orthopaedic clinic also provides an important educational opportunity. Local clinicians benefit from practical experience and trauma training alongside visiting specialists.
Manx Care’s CEO Teresa Cope said: ‘This is another positive development in Manx Care’s commitment to bring specialists to the Island to see patients.
‘We know that reducing the need for off-Island travel significantly improves the patient experience and journey and I’m incredibly proud of the team’s work in delivering these important service enhancements.’