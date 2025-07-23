It maybe early into the school holidays but the realisation the nights are closing in is here with Summerhill Glen lights being switched on in a week’s time.
The lights are a favourite for families in the lead up to Christmas and with sunset is getting earlier each night, the attraction is ready to reopen.
Posting on Facebook, Douglas City Council said: ‘We’re pleased to confirm that the Summerhill Glen lights will be switched back on from Friday, August 1.
‘The lights will be on daily from 7.30pm to 10pm, offering a magical evening walk through one of Douglas’s most magical spots.
‘As a seasonal favourite for locals and visitors alike, we look forward to welcoming you back to enjoy this much-loved activity.’