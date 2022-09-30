New heads for Willaston and Scoill Yn Jubilee

Friday 30th September 2022 11:15 am
Education news
(IOM Newspapers )

Two primary schools in the island will have new head teachers from the start of 2023.

Max Kelly will take over from Rose Burton at Willaston and Adrian Shorthouse will take on Scoill Yn Jubilee after Jayne Adamson retires.

Mr Kelly, the head teacher of both Laxey and Dhoon, and Mr Shorthouse, Kewaigue head teacher, will both continue in their current positions.

Education Minister Julie Edge said: ‘Mr Kelly and Mr Shorthouse are both experienced and innovative head teachers and we are confident that all schools will thrive under their leadership.

‘I would like to personally thank Mrs Burton and Mrs Adamson for their hard work, passion, determination and leadership.’

Both will spend time getting to know their new schools in the coming months before taking up their positions on January 1, according to the government.

Department of Education, Sport and Culture
