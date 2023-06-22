Will Nelson has been appointed the headteacher of Andreas School.
Mr Nelson is currently head of Jurby School, and will continue in his current position whilst leading Andreas School from September.
Current Andreas School headteacher Trish Dudley is retiring in the summer.
Andreas School currently has 82 pupils enrolled for the current academic year and Jurby has 57.
Mr Nelson has previously been deputy headteacher at Andreas School before taking on his first headteacher role 10 years ago.
He said: ‘I am delighted to be returning to Andreas and I’m look forward to re-connecting with the whole community, whilst continuing my important work at Jurby’.
Mr Nelson, who is originally from Wolverhampton, obtained a degree in primary education and geography before starting life as a teacher at Ashley Hill Primary School in 2000.
He is passionate about promoting outdoor learning and music within schools, and understands the impact these teaching styles can have on children’s development.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said: ‘This is an exciting time for both Andreas and Jurby. Will fosters a real passion for innovation in education, and I am sure both schools can thrive under his leadership. I would like to thank Trish for her hard work and dedication, and wish her all the best in her retirement.’