The facility at Peel Football Club is in honour of former goalkeeper Kelvin Dawson, who died in March 2022, and overlooks the football pitch, the golf course and the indoor Tommy Clucas sports hall.
Kelvin was a big part of the western community, being the chairman of the Tommy Clucas Memorial Fund since it was set up in 2005, as well as making 578 appearances for Peel and being an avid golfer.
The hub, which has had many improvements done to it, was opened on Saturday by Kelvin’s wife Marie Dawson and Roly Haughton, who formed Peel Football Club’s junior section in the late 60s.
The idea to create this facility was originally Kelvin’s. He wanted to extend the club room when the sports hall was built in 2013, however the funds couldn’t be raised at the time.
The new community hub itself consists of three rooms, two of which can be turned into a single larger room through the use of a folding partition.
One of the rooms looks out over the sports hall and has been named after the late Tommy Clucas, who is best known for his career in motorbike racing, but he also scored 213 goals in 428 appearances for Peel Football Club, ensuring his place in the Douglas Road hall of fame.
‘Kelvin’s Room’ overlooks the golf course as the Dawson family are well known for their golfing expertise, with daughters Ana and Lea being island women’s champions.
The third room has been dedicated to Mr Haughton, who played a crucial role in the formation of Peel’s junior side, even helping with training sessions.
His years of service to Peel and Manx football since the late 60s are recognised at the facility, and at 91 years of age remains a devoted Peel supporter.
The funding has come from various trusts and organisations as well as funds from the sports hall, with Kennaugh and Skinner handling the project works, supported by Stuart Clague Services, which provided the plumbing and electrical works.
Before Roly and Marie cut the tape to officially open the new hub, Neil Cain gave an emotional speech to the families of Kelvin, Roly and Tommy Clucas.
Mr Cain has been essential in the project coming together and was a good friend of Kelvin, and used a quote from Kelvin’s speech from when the sports hall was opened in 2013 in his own.
It read: ‘Peel is a unique place, a last bastion of community on the island, where people say hello, hold doors open for you when walking into shops and watch each other’s doors.’
Neil followed this with: ‘We really do believe this and we want the culture of Kelvin’s Hub to reflect this and to reflect Kelvin’s approach to life.
‘Endlessly positive, resilient, creative, determined, empathetic and caring.’
The hub is designed to host various community collaborations for the west, and those interested in viewing or booking the hub can do so via email: [email protected].