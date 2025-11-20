A new three-vessel timetable has been launched for 2026/27 by Isle of Man Steam Packet which will see the Ben-my-Chree used to provide more routes to Ireland.
It is the first time in over 15 years the Isle of Man has had a regular schedule to and from Ireland operated by three vessels outside of the TT period.
The Ben-my-Chree will be used to provide an enhanced schedule to Dublin and, following the successful trial last month, to Larne in Northern Ireland. In peak season this service will see five sailings a week and, throughout the off-season, the Ben-my-Chree will provide a regular connection to Ireland with three sailings a week to Larne.
There will be a substantial interior refurbishment of the Ben-my-Chree to modernise the public areas and enhance facilities for passengers using the routes to Ireland.
The use of the Ben-my-Chree will also allow for the development of freight and commercial links between the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland. This will then allow the Manannan and Manxman free to increase the number of sailings on the Steam Packet’s core routes.
Manannan’s Liverpool schedule will feature additional daytime sailings through the summer months and it will maintain two sailings a day into early September. This service will be kept under review and adapted depending on demand.
The Manxman will serve exclusively on the Heysham run in peak season but it will take up the reins of the Liverpool weekend sailings between November and the end of March.
To ensure this doesn’t unduly impact freight patterns, the Ben-my-Chree will be used to provide support to the Manxman on the Heysham route where appropriate.
The Steam Packet’s managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘Following on from the pricing initiatives unveiled last year, the growth in ferry travel has been very positive.
‘We’re committed to supporting a growth agenda for the Isle of Man and we feel this is the good use of our resources to do that.
‘My team has worked very hard on pulling together the business case for the increased services to our neighbouring islands and we want to make a success out of this.
‘We are investing heavily in growing our business and, as a result, the economic and social opportunities for the Isle of Man.’
But Mr Thomson has warned the routes will need to be well-used if they are to be maintained.
He said: ‘What I would say though, is this is a case of use it or lose it. We cannot afford to back an initiative that loses money over the long term. We’re making a two-year commitment to the new routes to Ireland today.
‘We’ll be giving it our best shot and we’re looking for support from the business community and residents of the Isle of Man to make sure it succeeds.’
The Steam Packet has also announced it is extending its popular 10% off Flexi Fares and Kids Go Free initiatives launched in October 2024.
The schedule will go live on the website from November 21 at 9.30am and runs up to late May 2027.
