The 7.15pm crossing from Douglas and the return sailing at 1.45am tomorrow (Wednesday, November 19) will not operate, the Steam Packet has confirmed.
A gale warning is currently in force for the north Irish Sea, with strong winds expected to affect conditions overnight.
All sailings from 8am on Wednesday are scheduled to go ahead as normal, although the ferry operator said it will continue to monitor the forecast.
While the disruption at sea is linked to the gale warning, weather concerns on the island centre on ice rather than wind.
The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for icy conditions, lasting for 16 hours from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.
The warning, which advises the public to ‘be aware’, comes as sub-zero temperatures are expected across parts of the island overnight.
The Met Office says that recent and continuing wet weather may lead to run-off from high ground, increasing the risk of icy patches forming on untreated roads, particularly on higher routes such as the Mountain Road.
A similar alert was in place from Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday.