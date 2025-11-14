Two Manxman sailings have now been cancelled due to forecasted adverse weather conditions.
The 7.15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled, which means that the 1.45am return sailing overnight from Lancashire will also not go ahead as planned.
A fresh yellow weather warning was issued for the whole Isle of Man this morning, coming into force at 5pm and running until 3am on Saturday November 15.
All remaining sailings this weekend are scheduled to go ahead as usual, with one slight time change.
Due to ‘operational reasons’, tomorrow’s (Saturday, November 15) 8am sailing from Heysham to Douglas will now leave earlier at 7.30am.