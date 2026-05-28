A new pilot scheme is being launched to support people living with diabetes by offering guidance on diet and lifestyle changes.
Diabetes Isle of Man is introducing the six-month community pilot programme, titled ‘Eat Well, Live Well with Diabetes’.
The initiative is being delivered in partnership with local nutritionist Angela Clucas MSc, from Next Level Nutrition, and will include monthly drop-in sessions aimed at helping people better understand and manage their health.
While the programme will not offer medical advice, the sessions will focus on topics including healthy eating ‘hacks’ and realistic goal-setting.
Organisers say the programme has been developed in response to the increasing number of people affected by type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes across the Isle of Man.
Natasha Parry, from Diabetes Isle of Man, said: ‘We want these sessions to feel supportive, welcoming, and valuable. A diagnosis of pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes can feel overwhelming.
‘This pilot is about helping people make simple, sustainable changes that support better health, and hopefully we’ll build a little community along the way.’
Angela, from Next Level Nutrition, believes many people struggle to navigate the amount of advice available.
She said: ‘A pre-diabetes or type 2 diagnosis often comes with a stack of leaflets and a lot of conflicting advice. After nearly 10 years of coaching people through nutrition and lifestyle change, I know that’s not what is going to help.
‘People need somewhere to connect with others on the same journey, ask honest questions and leave with one or two things they can put into practice that week. That’s what these sessions are designed to offer.’
The ‘Eat Well, Live Well with Diabetes’ programme launches during Diabetes Week on Wednesday, June 10, at 7pm in the New Canteen at Ballakermeen High School.
People can register to attend by booking a free ticket online.