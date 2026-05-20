A woman who claimed £43,415 in benefits she wasn’t entitled to has been handed a suspended sentence.
Emily Jane Skelly failed to declare that her partner was living with her.
The 30-year-old admitted nine counts of the offence, committed between February 2023 and May 2025.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the defendant had been claiming Employed Person's Allowance.
In April 2025, information was received to suggest she had a partner living with her at her Peel address.
Bank account details were obtained which showed that income was being received from the male.
Tax records also showed his address as the same as Skelly’s since January 2023.
Vehicle licence renewal forms also linked the male to the address.
Surveillance was undertaken between June 20 and July 18, which found that the male was leaving the property in the mornings and returning in the evenings.
Skelly was interviewed and claimed her boyfriend stayed incrementally, and they lived separate lives financially.
However, when it was explained bank statements had been obtained, she agreed he paid half the rent.
Skelly said it had been a misunderstanding of the term ‘partner’, and that she hadn’t understood she had to declare him, but she’d pay back any overpayments.
The court heard that Skelly has so far paid back £1,342.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that Skelly would repay at a rate of £400 per month.
Ms Lobb said that it hadn’t been a case of her client living a lavish lifestyle and the money had been used to benefit her children.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the defendant to five months’ custody, suspended for two years.
She was also ordered to pay £20,000 compensation relating to the overpayment, but Ms Braidwood said that the Department could claim the remainder of the overpayment civilly.