The Isle of Man Post Office is to release a special stamp collection in honour of a former Andreas resident and horse racing stalwart.
The collection honours the life and legacy of Trevor Hemmings CVO who died in 2021 aged 86.
Trevor was a highly successful businessman who went on to become one of the most recognised figures in British and Irish horse racing winning the Grand National as an owner three times.
This collection, which is released on April 7, features imagery by Grossick Photography, complemented by insightful and endearing text from Kathryn Revitt, a trustee of the Hemmings Family Trust.
The stamps are released in support of The Injured Jockey’s Fund.
Isle of Man Stamps and Coins general manager, Maxine Cannon, said: ‘On behalf of Isle of Man Post Office, it is an honour to celebrate the life of Trevor Hemmings CVO with this landmark stamp issue.
‘Trevor’s achievements in horse racing were extraordinary, driven by a love for the sport and enormous respect for everyone involved.
‘This issue reflects those values and proudly supports the Injured Jockeys Fund, a cause close to racing’s heart. We are very grateful to The Jockey Club, Grossick Photography, Kathryn Revitt and the Hemmings family for their generous support and assistance in bringing this tribute together.’
Broadcaster Clare Balding added: ‘Trevor loved his horses. That shone through more than anything in the way he cared for them after they retired.
‘Winning the Grand National was always a dream for him and to do it with three different horses was the ultimate achievement.
‘He would always wear his cloth cap even under a top hat at Royal Ascot and he never forgot his roots as a working-class lad from Lancashire.
‘He gave back so much to the community and to families who needed help and he had the kindest heart. Trevor was also an extraordinary businessman, a believer in the integrity of sporting competition, and an absolute diamond.’