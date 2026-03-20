Conister Bank is to headline sponsor this summer’s Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
Taking place at Knockaloe Farm, Patrick on August 7 and 8, Conister has supported the annual event since 2017 and returns for a second successive year as headline sponsor.
A spokesperson for the Douglas firm said: ‘There aren’t many weekends that put the Isle of Man’s heritage on display quite like the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
‘It’s a place where the island turns up together, generations side by side, to celebrate local food, local enterprise, and the rhythms of rural life that continue to shape our community.
‘From there, it’s about supporting local business, farming, and good old family fun. It’s tradition, yes, but it’s also very much about the people behind it.
‘You’ll also see us back on site with the “Purple Pavilion”, our home at the show for meeting customers, chatting to visitors and being part of the day.
‘After a brilliant 2025, we’re looking forward to being back in 2026 with a strong presence across the weekend and a welcoming space where people can stop, chat, and get involved.’
The bank’s managing director Douglas Grant said: ‘Anyone who’s been to the Royal Show knows what it means to the Isle of Man.
‘It’s one of those fixtures that brings everyone together.
‘We were delighted to headline sponsor in 2025, especially in our 90th year. Being back in 2026 is about building on that and keeping our support going for the community and the people behind the event.’
Show secretary Carol Kennaugh added: ‘Conister Bank’s support really helps us deliver the show at the level people expect.
‘We’re delighted they’re returning as headline sponsor for 2026, and we’re grateful for their continued backing of Manx agriculture and island life.’