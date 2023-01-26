The company that's been appointed to supply and produce official Isle of Man TT Races merchandise says it will be recruiting staff in the island.
Yesterday we reported that Cube Partnership, which is based in Worcester, had won the contract from the Department for Enterprise after a tendering process.
The government says that Cube Partnership has a 'wealth of experience' designing and developing official merchandise products as well as managing wholesale, licensing and retail programmes.
In 2022, Cube Partnership delivered merchandise for the Commonwealth Games, World Athletics, LIV Golf, Rugby League World Cup, Dubai 7’s, Caribbean Cricket, Aston Martin F1, Williams F1, Corona and the Jockey Club.
The new licensed supplier will be delivering a range of merchandised products ahead of TT 2023 and will facilitate the year-round availability of official merchandised products on Island by collaborating with local independent retailers.
Andy Bough, Cube’s commercial director, said: 'We are thrilled to have been appointed official merchandise supplier for the Isle of Man TT Races.
'Being a major partner of such an iconic event, the ultimate "must see" event for motorsport fans worldwide, we’re looking forward to leveraging our global licensing, merchandise and retail experience and bringing to life the unique TT atmosphere through a world-class retail and merchandise programme for spectators and fans across the globe.
'We will be looking to work collaboratively alongside the Isle of Man’s business and retail community and will be visiting the Isle of Man shortly to meet with local retailers who are interested in stocking TT merchandise ahead of this year’s event.
'In addition, we are also recruiting locally for staff to work on the event and will be offering training programmes for people to develop sports industry retail experience.’
The full range of official TT merchandise will also be available for consumers to buy online at iomttraces.com and in retail concessions at the TT Grandstand and Noble's Park throughout the TT fortnight.