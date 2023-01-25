The Department for Enterprise has done a deal with Worcester-based Cube Partnership for the licensed supply and production of official Isle of Man TT Races merchandise.
The appointment of Cube Partnership was made following a tender process, which began in September 2022.
It announced that it would no longer be producing the official Isle of Man TT Merchandise.
Owners said: ‘It is with sadness the TT Shop in Duke Street Douglas will now close.
‘We have been the proud producers of the official Isle of Man TT merchandise for the last 34 years.
‘We would like to sincerely thank all of our customers for your support over the years.’