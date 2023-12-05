Lamara Craine has replaced Andrew Langan-Newton, who led the party since its founding in 2016.
Having been deputy leader since 2019, Lamara has been involved in a range of high profile green causes including the Elm Tree Protest, the Die In at Tynwald and serving on the board in Ramsey.
The Elm Tree protest of 2021 involved a march in St Mark’s against DEFA’s decision to grant approval to the felling of 25 mature elm trees.
On her election to lead the Isle of Man Green Party, Lamara said: ‘It’s an honour to be elected as Leader of the Party at our AGM.
‘I appreciate the hard work and effort that our former leader, and our former Chair, put in to make the party the success it is today.
‘Our organisation has an important role to play in the progress and development of the Isle of Man.
‘I hope that I can help lead the party in such a way that it assists in bringing positive change, to be a leading example of how a nation can be ran for the benefit of all, and achieving our goal to make the island a better place to live.’
Other new roles in the party see Falk Horning replacing Andrew Bentley as chairman, Andrew moving from leader to secretary, while Tim Roberts is the treasurer.
The party thanked Andrew Bentley for his service as chair of the executive committee for five and a half years.
Andrew, a co-founder of the party in 2016, ran the first successful Isle of Man Green Party election campaign in his election as Douglas Councillor in 2018.
In a statement the party said he has been a ‘consistent presence of thoughtful and wise leadership, influencing change in the community’.
It continued: ‘Most recently, Andrew has been instrumental in the conception and organisation of the North Quay local produce markets in Douglas, raising the profile of our diverse and exceptional local produce, and the fundamental issue of food sustainability’.
Andrew Langan-Newton was also thanked for his service as leader.
He was also a co-founder of the party in August 2016 and has been leader for seven years, over a period where the party campaigned in 12 election campaigns and elected five politicians in the Isle of Man.
The party confirmed that Andrew will continue as secretary of the executive committee, supporting Lamara in her leadership of the party.
A set of objectives were set by the party when founded seven years ago as a forum for people of the island to build a movement seeking change and direction in Isle of Man politics.
These include the conception, promotion, and implementation of policies for the sustainable social, cultural, environmental and economic development of society and to work with green parties of other jurisdictions, and green parties globally.