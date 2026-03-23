The 21-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on March 17, admitting both offences.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol on Barrack Street in Douglas on March 1, at 2.30am, when they saw the defendant shouting and swearing.
He was described as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, having glazed eyes, and smelling of alcohol.
Officers initially warned Higgins about his behaviour and told him to leave the area.
He did so, but police then saw him again, in nearby John Street, acting aggressively towards a group.
Higgins then ran off, despite police telling him multiple times to stop.
He was apprehended, back in King Street, but then put his hands under his body, to prevent officers restraining him.
After being warned several times to release his hands, officers used Pava spray to restrain him.
Higgins, who lives at Ennerdale Avenue, was represented in court by duty advocate John Wright.
Mr Wright said the prosecution facts were accepted and asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas.
The advocate said it had been three and a half years since the defendant had been involved in any serious offending.
Since then, Mr Wright said that Higgins had undertaken an apprenticeship and found employment.
Higgins said that he'd been provoked by other people first on the night of the offences.
Mr Wright said it wasn't clear from the evidence whether his client had been told he was being arrested before he ran off, but it had been a flight reaction.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay £150 per month.