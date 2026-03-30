Meetings are continuing to take place over ways to address technical issues in the courts which led to a high-profile drugs trial being aborted.
Christian Mayers, 48, had been standing trial earlier this month on six charges including being concerned in the supply and production of cocaine and cannabis, possession of ketamine and participation in a criminal organisation.
He had pleaded not guilty to all six counts.
But his trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery was aborted on day three due to a technical issue involving the IT system, and the jury was discharged.
Deemster Graeme Cook apologised to the jury and said he was aborting the trial ‘with a heavy heart’.
Mr Mayers was back in court on Friday, during which the new trial was set down for September 16 this year.
During the short hearing, Deemster Cook said: ‘I have requested the Chief Registrar speak to the Attorney General’s Office and tech support to get to the bottom of this. There is an easy but expensive solution to this ongoing problem.
‘I will contact the Chief Registrar to convene a meeting sooner rather than later. We do not want this happening again.’
After the trial was aborted earlier this month, Chief Registrar Stuart Quayle said in a statement: ‘Ultimately, IT problems led to issues with the presentation of evidence which could have potentially led to uncertainty as to what the jurors heard and based any subsequent findings on.
‘Testing had been completed, as is the case with all General Gaol Delivery trials, prior to the trial commencing this week and no issues were raised and the evidence was able to be properly played in court.
‘The court’s IT system is fit for purpose, as demonstrated by the number of trials and other court business which proceed without issues every week.’
Mr Mayers, of Royal Avenue West, Onchan, has been bailed until the new trial takes place in September.