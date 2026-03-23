A well-respected island service, repairs, and recovery business will close its doors at the end of the financial year, bringing an end to more than five decades of motoring support.
Haydn Minay Ltd, based on Church Road in Onchan, has been a familiar name on the island since it was founded in February 1972 by Haydn and Marion Minay.
The business has grown steadily from its early days, offering services and repairs on cars and light commercial vehicles, alongside a 24-hour crash recovery service.
In a heartfelt statement, the family behind the business said: ‘After a great deal of thought, it is with regret that we announce we have made the very difficult decision to close the business at the end of our financial year.
‘We will endeavour to complete all our scheduled work throughout April but are unable to book in any further work, and our doors will close on 30th April 2026.’
The business began when Haydn left his role as workshop foreman at E.B. Christians and rented a small garage from the late Roy Stowell, who had recently sold his coach business.
With Roy’s kind support and a decade-long repayment plan, the Minays established their business with the help of the late Bert Corkill of Corkill’s Garage.
A larger garage was built alongside the original premises in 1987, marking a new chapter for the thriving business.
Over the years, Haydn Minay Ltd became known for its vehicle recovery services, working closely with the Police, AA, RAC, insurance companies, and other garages.
The decision to close comes amid rising costs and the fact that the Minays’ children do not wish to continue the family business.
The statement read: ‘A number of factors have led us to this decision, including rising costs and the fact that our children do not wish to follow in our footsteps and take on the business.’
Nige, Kev, and Marion Minay expressed their gratitude: ‘We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our loyal customers, some now into their third generation, and to all our staff, past and present, for their support over the last 54 years.
‘We are truly grateful for the memories shared.’