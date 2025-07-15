The new Atlantic 85 lifeboat is named after longtime RNLI supporter Neil Crowe, an active member of the Isle of Man Yacht Club who died in 2024 after a short illness.
Neil Crowe’s family and his friends from the local sailing community, were among the invited guests as well as representatives of the Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust, which funded the new lifeboat.
Peel RNLI volunteers arrived on board their Shannon class all-weather lifeboat Frank and Brenda Winter, and Port St Mary volunteers came on board their Trent class all-weather lifeboat Henry Heys Duckworth.
Also in the audience were ex-Chief Minister Sir Miles Walker, Tynwald President Laurence Skelly, Juan Watterson SHK, RNLI Governor Mark Wrigley and Captain of the Parish of Rushen, Paul Costain.
Port Erin RNLI lifeboat operations manager Lewis Ridgway said: 'We know this new lifeboat will save many lives under the command of our volunteer crew, keeping the community and visitors to our Manx waters safe in the years to come.'
Patrick Crowe delivered a moving tribute to his late father Neil, saying that he was never happier than when he was on the water with his wife Carol, which led him to be a lifelong supporter of the RNLI.
Paddy McLaughlin, RNLI trustee, accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the RNLI, handing it into the care of Port Erin lifeboat station, who have managed to save 122 lives since their inception 121 years ago in 1884
Following the service, volunteer crew demonstrated the capabilities and agility of the B-951 Neil Crowe, which was adorned with Manx and RNLI flags and red, white and blue bunting.
The ceremony was followed by a reception at the lifeboat station.