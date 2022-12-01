Business Isle of Man has announced the formation of a new non-executive board after the completion of its expressions of interest process in October.
New members joining the board are:
• Alex Fray, chief executive officer GrowLab Organics, sector lead for biomed and medicinal cannabis
• Findlay Macleod, managing director Isle of Man Creamery, sector lead for food production and export
• Ieda Gomes Yell, non-executive director Energy and Infrastructure, sector lead for cleantech
• Ollie Neale, managing director Okell & Son Ltd & Heron & Brearley Wholesale, sector lead for drink production and export
Continuing as board members for a second term are:
• Carol Glover, founder of Carol Glover Coaching and Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce board member, sector lead for small business and entrepreneurship
• Dave Hester, managing director Swagelok, sector lead for engineering
• Janna Horsthuis director Robinson’s, sector lead for the local economy
• Stephen Smyth, general manager, Island Aggregates Ltd and board member Construction Isle of Man, sector lead for construction
The non-executive board is chaired by Steve Pickett who was appointed in August this year, accompanied by Tim Johnston MHK, Political Member for Business Isle of Man, and Tim Cowsill head of Business Isle of Man.
Business Isle of Man is an agency made up of company bosses who talk to the government on behalf of commercial interests.
Mr Pickett said: ‘We were delighted with the level of interest we received during the recruitment process .
‘When forming the new Business Isle of Man board we sought to combine the fresh insights that come from new members with the continuity and experience provided by returning members. I have no doubt that by bringing together some of the island’s most influential voices we will be in a position to prioritise the sectors and initiatives where we can make a difference and develop industry-led solutions to the challenges faced by the sectors we represent.
‘Following our first board meeting the wheels are now set in motion for a new strategy for the agency focused on what we can do to help existing business scale and access new markets.’
Tim Johnston MHK said: ‘It is an exciting time for our members to be part of the Business Isle of Man board. The Business Agency has played a key role in supporting the local economy in the last few years, first through the challenges brought by Covid and now the current cost of living crisis.
‘The next iteration for the agency will be to focus on the immense potential of our export-based sectors: engineering and manufacturing and food and drink production, in line with the objectives of the economic strategy. I also hope to see plans to exploit the potential offered by emerging sectors like medicinal cannabis and cleantech.
‘The economic strategy also makes a clear commitment to adapting and modernising those sectors that enable island life to function, such as retail, infrastructure and energy, and the business agency will be instrumental in driving forward activity across these sectors as we work towards building a more secure, vibrant and sustainable economy.’