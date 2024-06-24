The new Liverpool Ferry Terminal will be accepting passengers for the first time tomorrow afternoon.
The first sailing to the new terminal at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock will be the 3pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool on Tuesday, June 25.
This was confirmed by the Steam Packet on Monday (June 24) afternoon, despite the fact that they had previously informed Isle of Man Today in the morning that berthing trials would continue on Tuesday and that the terminal would not be open until ‘later in the month’.
It had been listed on the Peel Ports website over the weekend that the Manannan would be departing from the £70 million plus terminal.
When asked on Monday morning whether this meant the new terminal would be opening, a spokesperson from the Steam Packet said: ‘The morning sailing is a further scheduled trial and for PEC (pilotage exemption certificates) to ensure our team is fully worked up for the switch over to the new terminal, which is due to happen before the end of the month.’
However, only hours later, it was confirmed that the new terminal will be opening tomorrow for all future Steam Packet services between Liverpool and the Isle of Man.
On a blog published online by the Steam Packet, it states: ‘The new ferry is just 800 metres downriver of the current Pier Head Landing Stage facility. The new terminal will be clearly signposted from the Pier Head Landing Stage for those travelling to the new port by road and on foot.
‘Foot passengers can access the terminal by the pedestrian bridge which runs from Princes Dock to Central Dock, and vehicle passengers should travel down Jesse Hartley Way to reach the new facility.
‘The new terminal features a cafe in the departure lounge. This is only accessible to passengers who are checked in. Vehicle passengers are able to access the cafe from the vehicle lanes once checked in.
‘There is also a dedicated waiting area in the departure lounge for patient transfers.
‘We are committed to providing a sustainable, reliable, and high quality service for island residents and tourists, and we look forward to providing an enhanced travel experience at the new facility.’
Department of Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said: ‘Bringing the new terminal and its associated infrastructure into full use has been hugely anticipated and will soon become part of our regular travelling experience.