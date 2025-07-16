A former fish and chip shop could be turned into apartments under new proposals.
The building’s owner has submitted a planning application to transform what used to be the Boathouse fish and chip shop into three apartments.
The building in Castlemona Avenue, off Douglas promenade, has been used as a commercial premises on the ground floor with one apartment above.
The property has been up for sale for some time but there have been no interested buyers in its current state, according to the applicant.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘This planning application seeks approval for the conversion of an existing mixed-use property into three self-contained residential apartments.
‘The property is currently arranged as a part-residential, part-commercial premises. The proposed development will reconfigure the existing building to deliver three residential units over basement, ground, first, and second floor levels.
‘The property has been for sale for some time in its current state, with no interested buyers.’
The applicant argues the proposals will help regenerate the area and bring an empty building back to life.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposed conversion of 4–6 Castle Mona Avenue into three self-contained apartments represents a sustainable development that makes efficient use of brownfield land within the Douglas settlement boundary.
‘It also supports regeneration aims and the delivery of diverse housing typologies, minimising the visual and physical impact on neighbouring properties.
‘It respects the character of the existing building, wider street and adjacent conservation area.
‘The proposal will deliver high-quality urban living accommodation in a manner that is sympathetic, sustainable, and aligned with the Isle of Man’s housing and planning objectives.’
All three apartments will all have one bedroom with a kitchen, living room and bathroom.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.