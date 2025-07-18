This afternoon’s Isle of Man Steam Packet sailing from Heysham to Douglas has been delayed following a serious crash on the M6 which has caused major disruption for motorists.
The Manxman crossing, which was due to leave the Lancashire port at 2.45pm today (Friday, July 18), will now depart at 3.15pm to allow extra time for passengers delayed by the incident to reach the terminal.
Check-in for the sailing has also been extended and will now close at 2.45pm.
The decision was made after all traffic was brought to a halt on the M6 shortly before 11am due to a collision involving a van and a stationary skip wagon.
The crash happened between junction 27 for Standish and junction 28 for Leyland on the northbound carriageway.
Lancashire Police have confirmed that one of the drivers has sustained ‘really serious injuries’ and that the northbound stretch of the motorway remains closed as investigations and recovery work continue.
In a statement, the force said: ‘The northbound carriageway of the M6 has been closed just after Charnock Richard services.
‘This is due to a collision between a van and a stationary skip wagon which has left one of the drivers with some really serious injuries.
‘We know that this closure will have a significant impact on motorists, however our officers are working as quickly as they can at the scene to get the carriageway back open.
‘Please find alternative routes if you can, because the carriageway could be closed for several hours.
‘We would ask that people in moving traffic do not film from their vehicles. Two people have already been seen doing this, and we will look to prosecute them in due course.’
The Steam Packet Company says it hopes the delay will allow as many affected passengers as possible to make the revised departure.