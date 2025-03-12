A new luxury knitwear factory was officially opened in Ballasalla during a special ceremony earlier this week.
The Albion Knitting Company, which was previously based in London, has now been incorporated in the Isle of Man and has been renamed the ‘Albion Knitting Company IOM Ltd’.
The company is known for its luxury knitwear manufacturing, and has produced items for well-known luxury brands such as Givenchy, Chloe, Paul Smith, Studio Nicholson and Belstaff.
The new factory in the island is based at Ronaldsway Industrial Estate in Ballasalla and is called ‘Barrule House’, where the opening ceremony was attended by special guests such as the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson.
The chief executive of Albion Knitting, Christian Murphy, started off the ceremony by providing a speech, stating he was ‘touched’ by the support of everyone in the island and their help in making ‘the relocation a success’.
Sir John Lorimer also provided a speech, and said: ‘Not only does this occasion mark the opening of an impressive new building, but also the arrival of valuable expertise and the creation of new jobs within our local community.
‘Albion Knitting’s success story is one of hard work, dedication and a commitment to excellence.’
Following the speeches, attendees were invited to take a group photograph outside the factory building, while a plaque was also unveiled on the building which detailed that the factory had been opened by Sir Lorimer.
A rendition of the Manx National Anthem was then played by the band ‘Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums’, while Breeshey Kermode from Culture Vannin then ‘blessed’ the factory with a Manx verse.
Tours of inside the factory then followed, displaying an array of impressive equipment and employees who helped to describe the detail of their work.