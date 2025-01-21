Charity Manx Wildlife Trust has launched a new initiative, encouraging every household in the island to support biodiversity and create habitats for wildlife.
The ‘Make Space for Nature’ campaign, which has been made possible by support from energy company Ørsted, aims to inspire residents to transform outdoor spaces, at their homes and in the wider community, into havens for wildlife.
MWT hopes that 30% of the island’s land and sea will be managed for nature by 2030, aided by campaigns like this which will include a series of newsletters that will provide practical guidance and free resources over six weeks.
Leigh Morris, chief executive at Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘Supporting community-led nature restoration is a key aim for MWT and we truly believe every single person can do their bit.
‘We want to increase wildlife corridors and nature recovery networks so wildlife can breed, travel, feed and shelter right across the island.
‘There is also mounting evidence that biodiverse green spaces where people live and work can have a positive impact on people’s physical and mental health.
‘We want to highlight and celebrate how important a connection with nature in our everyday lives is for our own wellbeing.
‘From a small window box supporting pollinators, to large community gardens, every action makes a difference for wildlife and can be transformative for those involved.’
Samir Whitaker, biodiversity lead specialist at Ørsted says: ‘Ørsted is pleased to support this strand of Manx Wildlife Trust’s "Make Space for Nature" campaign to encourage residents across the island to make a positive difference for wildlife.
‘At Ørsted, we are committed to making a positive, long-term difference through investing in the people and environment where we work.’